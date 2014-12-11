© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Forecast generates optimism among citrus growers

By Amy Green
Published December 11, 2014 at 11:33 AM EST
Photo courtesy USDA

A new citrus forecast is giving hope to Florida growers battered by greening.

The USDA forecast released this week remains unchanged from November, at 108 million boxes.

That's good news in an industry that's slid from 300 million boxes a decade ago.

Andrew Meadows of Florida Citrus Mutual says some growers are banking on a turnaround.

"There is some optimism out there. I've seen quite a few new plantings, new trees going in. I've seen large replantings, 2,500 acres where you stand on a bluff overlooking it and citrus is all you can see."

Greening is a disease that weakens trees. It's devastated Florida’s citrus industry, which is second behind Brazil in oranges grown for juice.

This season Meadows says growers especially are watching for fruit drop, or fruit that falls from infected trees before reaching maturity. In the past that's caused big losses.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
