Activists are not Happy with Pam Bondi’s Stance on Immigration

Latino and immigrant leaders will hold a rally at the Office of the Attorney General Thursday.

Florida is one of 18 states in a lawsuit against President Obama’s executive order on immigration.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the decision to join the lawsuit Friday.

Mi Familia Vota is a non-profit organization that represents Latino and immigrant communities.

The organizations State Director, Jose Luiz Marantez, says he hopes rallying gets Pam Bondi’s attention.

“We are trying to reach Attorney General Pam Bondi. We want to let her know that we do not stand for us to be wasting tax payer dollars on these frivolous lawsuits to join against this when it’s clearly shown that there are full legal merits to the President’s actions.”

Marantez says these actions make Latino and immigrant families fearful for their well-being.

President Obama’s executive action on immigration defers deportation for millions of undocumented immigrants.

The lawsuit claims the action is unconstitutional.