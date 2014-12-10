© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Activists to hold "die-in" at federal building today in Orlando

By Renata Sago
Published December 10, 2014 at 10:06 AM EST
Protesters march at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Colonial Drive in downtown Orlando.

Activists will stage a “die-in” this afternoon in front of the U.S. Department of Justice building in downtown Orlando. It follows several local demonstrations in the past week against the police-involved deaths of African-American men in other cities.

Kai Porter is organizing the protest with Florida-based advocacy group, Organize Now. She says the officer-involved shooting of 28-year-old Cedric Bartee has heightened the urgency of protest.

“We’re not New York and we’re not LA, but so many cases of it are popping up, and it’s just like you cannot ignore this. There are going to be hundreds of people downtown showing you that you cannot ignore this.”

Porter is hoping to see at least two hundred people at the rally.

Renata Sago
