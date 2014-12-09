United Arts Gives $1.4 Million to 43 Cultural Organizations

United Arts of Central Florida is giving away more money to arts organizations this year. The funding agency announced its annual grants Tuesday, and it's providing more than $1.4 million to 43 groups. That's about $54,000 more than last year.

United Arts President Flora Maria Garcia says the arts enrich society for everyone.

She points to an IBM study: "The number one component that high-level executives and corporations are looking for in high-level employees is creativity, and where does that come from? It's exposure and engagement in the arts."

This year's biggest grant goes to the Orlando Ballet as it builds a new facility. Smaller recipients include the Fringe Festival and The Asian Cultural Association.

Garcia says the money not only helps provide artistic experiences; it also makes attending them more affordable.