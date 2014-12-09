HHS Secretary Ready to Talk Medicaid With Rick Scott

The head of Health and Human Services says she's happy to talk with Florida leaders about expanding Medicaid.

Health & Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell was at Florida Hospital in Orlando Tuesday to publicize open enrollment in the online insurance exchanges.

She told 90.7's Abe Aboraya she's open to talking about medicaid expansion with Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida legislature.

"I'm always open to any and all conversations and happy to have those," said Burwell.

"I want to do it in a way that's respectful of what the leadership here in Florida would like."

She also talked about legal challenges to Obamacare.

"We don't believe that people in New York should get the subsidies and people in Florida should not," said Burwell.

"Congress didn't intend that when they passed the law."

About 1 million Floridians currently get subsidies for health insurance.