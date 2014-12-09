© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Scottish NHS Director Touts Health Service Integration

By Abe Aboraya
Published December 9, 2014 at 6:53 AM EST
Derek Feeley- photo courtesy IHI
Derek Feeley

The former director of Scotland’s National Health Services said the U.S. health care system would benefit from further integration.

Derek Feeley, speaking at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s national forum on quality improvement, said the U.S. should blur the lines between health care and social services.

Feeley imported the U.S. model for patient safety.

“We’ve done a big national patient safety program which came out of people from Scotland coming to this event here in Orlando, learning what IHI was doing on patient safety, and we took it back to Scotland," says Feeley.

"I think innovation works in both ways.”

5,500 doctors, nurses, health care CEOs and patients are expected at the conference.

Feeley is one of the keynote speakers at the conference.

Tags
Central Florida NewshealthcareDerek Feeleypatient safety
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details