Fishkind Commentary: Finally, Some Good News About The Economy

After an extended period of slow economic growth post-Recession, some positive news has begun to trickle in, according to 90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind. In recent commentaries, Fishkind has told us about great gains in tourism and retail sales, and a big drop in gas prices that’s bringing some relief to consumers.

Now, he says the latest batch of economic reports reinforce those positives, and momentum is building toward an even stronger economic recovery in 2015.