© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After Orion launch, planetary scientist looks to the future

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 8, 2014 at 4:24 AM EST
Orion blasts off atop a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Photo: KennedySpaceCenter.com
Orion blasts off atop a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Photo: KennedySpaceCenter.com

With the successful test flight of Orion Friday, NASA marked the start of what it calls a new era in human spaceflight.

Designed for deep space travel, Orion may one day put humans on Mars or an asteroid.

90.7’s Brendan Byrne spoke with UCF Planetary Scientist Phil Metzger about the launch and the future of human space exploration.

 

Listen to an extended cut of Phil Metzger's conversation with 90.7's Brendan Byrne, including details about an asteroid mission and the future of space mining.

[audio mp3="http://wmfeimages.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Phil-Metzger-edit-WEB.mp3"][/audio]

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrionspacemetzger
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details