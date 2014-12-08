After Orion launch, planetary scientist looks to the future

With the successful test flight of Orion Friday, NASA marked the start of what it calls a new era in human spaceflight.

Designed for deep space travel, Orion may one day put humans on Mars or an asteroid.

90.7’s Brendan Byrne spoke with UCF Planetary Scientist Phil Metzger about the launch and the future of human space exploration.

Listen to an extended cut of Phil Metzger's conversation with 90.7's Brendan Byrne, including details about an asteroid mission and the future of space mining.

[audio mp3="http://wmfeimages.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Phil-Metzger-edit-WEB.mp3"][/audio]