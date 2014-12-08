© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Deputy Involved Shooting in Orlando is Under Investigation

By WMFE Staff
Published December 8, 2014 at 10:52 AM EST
Timber Sound apartment complex
Timber Sound apartment complex.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been assigned to investigate a deputy involved shooting in West Orlando.

A man identified by the sheriff’s office as Cedric Bartee was shot at the Timber Sound apartment complex early Monday morning after reports of a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy- sergeant Robert McCarthy- fired because Bartee was ignoring his commands and he feared for his safety.

Bartee was taken to Orlando Regional Medical where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition.

The other suspect in the car, Henry Lee Chaney, was arrested.

McCarthy is a nine year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff’s department.

He has been reassigned to administrative duties while the case is under investigation.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlando
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details