CITY COUNCIL CONSIDERS PROPOSAL TO REGULATE UBER

The Orlando city council will consider a proposal today to raise fares and require city-approved background checks and inspections for the car service, Uber.

Uber came to Orlando in June and serves thousands of riders. City officials say the proposed requirements, which includes a fare hike of 25% more than taxi fare, would protect customers.

Uber spokesman, Taylor Bennett, says, "The proposed bill is simply an attempt to protect taxis from competition and force Uber out of Orlando by requiring our fares to more than double and enacting burdensome red tape that would cost jobs and increase wait times for rides.”

The proposal would require drivers to have a special livery cab license.

Steve Rogers, a driver for the program, doesn't mind the possible change. He believes the service will always attract customers.

“They prefer us to a cab, so I don’t think it will change that much.”

The council will consider a first read of the proposed ordinance and could vote at its meeting in January.