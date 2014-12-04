Same Sex Couples Prepare for New Chapter

Six days into the New Year, thousands of same sex couples in Florida could be starting a new chapter in their lives—and in state history. On Wednesday, Florida’s 11th Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request from Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to extend a 90-day ban on same sex marriage throughout the state.

The Gay & Lesbian Community Center for Central Florida is planning a mass wedding ceremony for January 6th.

The center’s executive director Terry DeCarlo, says he’s been receiving calls from couples since the court of appeals denied a request from Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to extend the marriage ban.

“We’re very optimistic that this might be the final where it’ll actually happen and we’ll actually be able to get married here in the state of Florida.”

Ken Terrell has started looking for a wedding ring for his partner Robert. He’s hoping they can get married on January 6th, which will be their two-year anniversary.

“I really believe this is going to happen. It’s been a long struggle, and I was thinking this is the time,” he says.

But DeCarlo, executive director at the Gay & Lesbian Community Center, is encouraging cautious optimism.

“I don’t want everybody to go out and start ordering wedding cakes and getting tuxedos and stuff like that and then be disappointed when something does happen, but it does look very promising.”

Orlando City Commissioner and same sex advocate, Patti Sheehan, anticipates more appeals from Bondi and Governor Rick Scott.

“I think it puts them at a very weak legal position. They can continue to try and they can appeal all the way up to the Supreme Court, but I think there will be a lot of people getting licenses.”

Legal experts say additional appeals or involvement from the Supreme Court could postpone a ruling on same-sex marriage legislation in Florida.