Local businesses watching UPS pregnancy case

The US Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a case that could affect how pregnant workers are treated on the job.

Peggy Young was denied a request to go on ‘light duty’ by her employer- UPS. Instead she was put on unpaid leave and had her health insurance suspended.

The supreme court will decide if an employer who accommodates the medical needs of non-pregnant workers must do the same with pregnant workers. A ruling isn’t expected until this Spring.

Winter Park Attorney Travis Hollifield won a similar case before the Florida Supreme Court.

Hollifield told 90.7’s Abe Aboraya why this case isn’t black and white.