© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local businesses watching UPS pregnancy case

By Abe Aboraya
Published December 3, 2014 at 11:44 AM EST
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments today in Young v. United Parcel Services. Winter Park Attorney Travis Hollifield won a similar case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments today in Young v. United Parcel Services. Winter Park Attorney Travis Hollifield won a similar case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The US Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a case that could affect how pregnant workers are treated on the job.

Peggy Young was denied a request to go on ‘light duty’ by her employer- UPS. Instead she was put on unpaid leave and had her health insurance suspended.

The supreme court will decide if an employer who accommodates the medical needs of non-pregnant workers must do the same with pregnant workers. A ruling isn’t expected until this Spring.

Winter Park Attorney Travis Hollifield won a similar case before the Florida Supreme Court.

Hollifield told 90.7’s Abe Aboraya why this case isn’t black and white.

 

Tags
Central Florida News
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details