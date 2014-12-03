© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Favorable weather forecast for Orion launch

By Amy Green
Published December 3, 2014 at 10:32 AM EST
Orion poised for flight. Photo courtesy NASA
Orion poised for flight. Photo courtesy NASA

Thursday's Orion launch is a go from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The weather is looking good for the first unmanned test mission of NASA's new deep space capsule, with liftoff scheduled for 7:05 a.m.

The spacecraft will orbit the Earth twice during its four-and-a-half-hour mission. NASA's Mike Sarafin says some of the riskiest moments will come toward the end.

"When we get to the high Earth orbit portion we'll pass through the Van Allen radiation belts on the way up as well as on the way back, where we could see some effects on our flight computers and various avionics. And then we'll get a great shot of Mother Earth from 3,600 miles up."

Engineers will examine how radiation affects the spacecraft's computers. The flight also will test Orion's heat shield and parachutes.

"And then Orion begins its trial by fire. It'll decelerate from 20,000 miles an hour at an altitude of 75 miles to zero velocity at splashdown in just 11 short minutes," Sarafin says.

Orion is NASA's first new spacecraft in a generation. NASA says Thursday's launch is like the early missions of the Apollo and shuttle programs.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace CoastCape CanaveralOrion
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details