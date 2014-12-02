© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weather looks good for first Orion mission

By Amy Green
Published December 2, 2014 at 10:50 AM EST
NASA
Orion poised for flight.

The weather is looking good for Orion's first unmanned test mission Thursday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

A two-hour window means some flexibility with the weather.

The launch is scheduled for 7:05 a.m.

NASA's Mark Geyer says the mission will test the spacecraft's heat shield and parachutes.

"Part of me hopes that everything is perfect. We land, high-fives, everybody has a great time. But really on a flight test like this if there are subtleties in how the vehicle behaves with the environments or how systems actually behave with one another during flight, my hope is that we find that with this test flight."

Engineers also will examine how deep space radiation affects the spacecraft's computers and the separation of the spacecraft's launch components.

Orion is NASA's new deep space capsule, designed to send astronauts to Mars. The spacecraft will orbit the Earth twice during its first mission, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace CoastOrioncape canaveral air force station
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details