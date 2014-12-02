© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCF and Navy Announce Research Partnership

By WMFE Staff
Published December 2, 2014 at 11:36 AM EST
Photo: Megan Tajudeen, WMFE
UCF President Hitt checks out simulation training at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference in Orange County.

The University of Central Florida and the Navy have signed an agreement  on Tuesday to collaborate on education and research.

The 3-year agreement is between UCF and The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division.

It recognizes the importance of science, mathematics and engineering education.

UCF president John Hitt says the agreement will enhance education for students and the Navy. “This agreement makes it easier for UCF and Naval folks to get together and do research. They can share human resources, they can share laboratory space, physical resources and it just makes it a lot easier for that to take place.”

The agreement was signed during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference in Orlando, the largest conference of its type in the world.

The National Center for Simulation is based in Orlando.

Tags
Central Florida NewsUCFnavysimulation
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details