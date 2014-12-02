UCF and Navy Announce Research Partnership

The University of Central Florida and the Navy have signed an agreement on Tuesday to collaborate on education and research.

The 3-year agreement is between UCF and The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division.

It recognizes the importance of science, mathematics and engineering education.

UCF president John Hitt says the agreement will enhance education for students and the Navy. “This agreement makes it easier for UCF and Naval folks to get together and do research. They can share human resources, they can share laboratory space, physical resources and it just makes it a lot easier for that to take place.”

The agreement was signed during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference in Orlando, the largest conference of its type in the world.

The National Center for Simulation is based in Orlando.