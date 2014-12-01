Orlando Health Searches for New CEO

Orlando Health could get a new permanent CEO in time for Christmas.

The six-hospital system’s former CEO Sherrie Sitarik resigned over a year ago during layoffs and falling profits. The hospital has since boosted profits five-fold to nearly $161 million in 2014.

Sandy Shugart is leading the committee to find a new CEO. He said the plan is to bring a recommendation to the board Dec. 22. “The financial results recently, I think, which are probably the best in the organization’s history, are very encouraging to candidates. What they see is possibility,” said Shugart.

Orlando Health cut $111 million dollars in annual costs.

The board voted to remain an independent hospital earlier this year. The hospital employs nearly 12,000 workers.