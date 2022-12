This weekend, you can hear the Messiah Choral Society perform George Frideric Handel’s Messiah live in Orlando.

The group’s 42nd annual performance is this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Bob Carr Performing Arts Centre, and admission is free.

Conductor John Sinclair gave a preview to 90.7's Amy Kiley. Sinclair also leads the Bach Festival Choir and teaches at Rollins College.

www.messiahchoralsociety.org