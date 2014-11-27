Sanford Community Leader Reflects on Ferguson

This week has seen protests in cities across the country, after a grand jury’s decision not to bring criminal charges against the police officer who shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

In Sanford, a small group gathered to protest on Monday night.

Two years ago, Sanford was the scene of massive demonstrations after an unarmed teenager, Trayvon Martin, was shot by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. But those marches - and the demonstrations last year after Zimmerman was acquitted of murder - were peaceful.

90.7’s Amy Kiley spoke with Frances Oliver, who runs the Goldsboro Historical Museum in Sanford, and who was instrumental in organizing those demonstrations.

Oliver began by talking about the different response by authorities in Ferguson and Sanford.