Some Central Floridians see pattern in Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin deaths

Protests have taken place across the country in the wake of a grand jury's decision not to bring criminal charges against the white police officer who fatally shot the unarmed black 18-year-old Michael Brown.

A small group gathered for a vigil Tuesday evening at the Washington Shores Presbyterian Church in Orlando.

Speakers at the church said the deaths of Michael Brown in Missouri and Trayvon Martin here in Central Florida point to a pattern of violence in which law enforcement either is responsible or does nothing.

Vibert White is a University of Central Florida professor and advisor to the Dream Defenders.

"There is indiscriminate murder of young black men in this country. And if you're not going to say it I will, because that is the truth that's taking place."

The grand jury's decision Monday not to bring criminal charges against officer Darren Wilson sparked unrest in Ferguson, Mo., where the shooting took place, and protests nationwide.

Those who gathered at the Orlando church vowed to continue seeking justice.