Some Central Floridians see pattern in Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin deaths

By Amy Green
Published November 25, 2014 at 5:28 PM EST
Rebecca Blanc was among the speakers. She said she feared for her brothers' lives. Photo by Amy Green
Protests have taken place across the country in the wake of a grand jury's decision not to bring criminal charges against the white police officer who fatally shot the unarmed black 18-year-old Michael Brown.

A small group gathered for a vigil Tuesday evening at the Washington Shores Presbyterian Church in Orlando.

Speakers at the church said the deaths of Michael Brown in Missouri and Trayvon Martin here in Central Florida point to a pattern of violence in which law enforcement either is responsible or does nothing.

Vibert White is a University of Central Florida professor and advisor to the Dream Defenders.

"There is indiscriminate murder of young black men in this country. And if you're not going to say it I will, because that is the truth that's taking place."

The grand jury's decision Monday not to bring criminal charges against officer Darren Wilson sparked unrest in Ferguson, Mo., where the shooting took place, and protests nationwide.

Those who gathered at the Orlando church vowed to continue seeking justice.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
