Road Travel Up Through Holiday Weekend

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 25, 2014 at 10:14 AM EST
Travel experts predict busy roads this holiday weekend. Photo: wikimedia.org
An estimate 2 million people will travel by car this holiday weekend in Florida. That’s an increase of almost 5% over last year.

Fuel prices have fallen in the U.S., about 46-cents cheaper compared to last Thanksgiving holiday, and it’s one reason for the uptick in road travel for the holiday.

AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins says the fuel price drop is even greater in Florida hitting a five-year low. “In Florida we’re looking at gas prices at $2.85 on average, and that’s about $0.65 cheaper than last year on Thanksgiving Day,” says Jenkins.

He says Florida can expect busy roads this year. "Whether you have family here or not, there’s going to be a lot of people in town visiting the attractions and also the general traffic of people who are going to be driving through the state just visiting family. The roads are going to be busy and the highways are going to be busy especially on Wednesday, " says Jenkins

The Florida Department of Transportation says it will provide free coffee during the late night hours to weary travelers this Thanksgiving travel season at Turnpike service plazas. FDOT also says all construction-related lane closures are suspended throughout the holiday weekend.

AAA estimates 89% of all holiday travelers this weekend will be on the road.

Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
