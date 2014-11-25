Intersection | Parkinson Voice Therapy & Orlando's Renovated Citrus Bowl

Parkinson’s disease causes tremors and interferes with walking, talking, and movement. Public figures like Muhammad Ali, Michael J Fox and Linda Ronstadt have helped raise the profile of the fight to find a cure for Parkinsons.

Speech-language pathologist Samantha Elandary works to help those with Parkinson’s retain and sometimes recover their speaking ability. She joins the program to talk about the Parkinson Voice Project’s regimen of intense vocal therapy and how it helps patients with more than just communication.

Also, the City of Orlando spent over $200 million renovating the Citrus Bowl. The 90% overhaul was just about finished as Orlando played host to the Florida Classic last weekend and city officials hope the upgraded stadium will attract other big events too.

90.7's Matthew Peddie speaks with lead designer and architect on the project Rick Strawn about the design elements and challenges of renovating an 80-year old stadium.