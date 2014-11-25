© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection | Parkinson Voice Therapy & Orlando's Renovated Citrus Bowl

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 25, 2014 at 5:00 AM EST
citrus-bowl

Parkinson’s disease causes tremors and interferes with walking, talking, and movement. Public figures like Muhammad Ali, Michael J Fox and Linda Ronstadt have helped raise the profile of the fight to find a cure for Parkinsons.

Speech-language pathologist Samantha Elandary works to help those with Parkinson’s retain and sometimes recover their speaking ability. She joins the program to talk about the Parkinson Voice Project’s regimen of intense vocal therapy and how it helps patients with more than just communication.

Also, the City of Orlando spent over $200 million renovating the Citrus Bowl. The 90% overhaul was just about finished as Orlando played host to the Florida Classic last weekend and city officials hope the upgraded stadium will attract other big events too.

90.7's Matthew Peddie speaks with lead designer and architect on the project Rick Strawn about the design elements and challenges of renovating an 80-year old stadium.

Central Florida NewsIntersectionCitrus Bowlparkinson's
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
