Two children die from the flu, including one in Orange County

An Orange county child is one of two Florida children to have died this year because of the flu, state health officials said Monday.

The child had an underlying health condition, said Dain Weister, spokesman for the Orange County health department.

“(The flu) usually causes mild illness in most folks, but again, if you have an underlying health condition, that’s when it can cause complications and, unfortunately, can be deadly,” Weister said.

The last Orange County death was in January during the last flu season, and seven children died in 2013 from the flu in Florida. Weister said the flu season is beginning its peak.