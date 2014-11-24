© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Posey: New Republican Congress means optimism for space program

By Amy Green
Published November 24, 2014 at 1:00 AM EST

The Republicans' new majority in Congress coincides with transition for the space program.

Central Florida Congressman Bill Posey says that might mean more money for space.

"A lot of people who we can count on to vote against us are no longer here. So I think it probably strengthens us a little bit."

NASA plans to launch its new deep space capsule Orion on its first unmanned test mission December 4th. The space agency announced in September the private spacecrafts that will replace the shuttle in flying astronauts to the International Space Station.

The developments make way for human space flight to resume from Florida's Space Coast in 2017, six years after the end of the shuttle program. Astronauts now fly with Russia.

Congressional gridlock in recent years has meant less money for NASA. The House Committee on Science, Space and Technology is expected to meet again after Thanksgiving.

