FSU Football Brings Sense of Normalcy to Campus

After a shooting at Florida State University’s main library last week, students and fans braved the rain at Doak Campbell stadium Saturday to see their Seminoles play Boston College.

The home team won, but the outcome was less important than the return to normalcy it represented.

The Marching Chiefs stood to attention in ponchos Saturday afternoon as Osceola and Renegade galloped onto the field.

FSU alum Burt Reynolds was on hand for the ceremonial spear throw at midfield.

University president John Thrasher spoke before kickoff.

“This tragedy has touched all of us in the FSU community'" said Thrasher.

"Our hearts especially hurt for the hundreds of students who were at Strozier library when this senseless incident took place. They will need our support as we heal,” he said.

The mood in Doak was muted, the rain dampening the celebratory fervor of a typical home game.

But for the faithful, it seems pretty clear they’re here for more than just a football game.

In the end Florida State pulled it out, winning 20 to 17 after a late field goal.