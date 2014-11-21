Spotlight: Orlando Ballet & Bach Festival Society Perform Carmina Burana

What happens when 35 dancers are backed by a 200 strong choir and a 70 piece orchestra?

Orlando Ballet’s Artistic director Robert Hill wants to create a 'wall of sound' for his interperetation of Carmina Burana.

This Saturday the Ballet is performs at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts with a full orchestra and the Bach Festival Society choir.

Ahead of the concert, Hill spoke to 90.7's Matthew Peddie about his vision for the performance.

"I didn't want the singers to be hidden," says Hill.

"Putting the singers up on the scaffolding- I love the idea of that wall of sound washing over the audience."

Saturday's production will be the first time the company has performed in the new arts center.

Hill says the center is a "game changer" for Orlando.

The production of Carmina Burana at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts begins at 7.30 p.m. Saturday.