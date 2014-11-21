Court Gives Republican Consultant Ten Days To Appeal Records Release

A Republican political consultant has until November 30th to appeal a court ruling related to redistricting. The case involves the voting maps redrawn by the Florida Legislature in 2012.

The Florida Supreme Court ordered the release of more than 500 pages of documents earlier this month.

It’s a win for voting rights groups that challenged the new maps. They said the boundaries were drawn to benefit incumbents, mostly Republicans, which is a violation of the state’s Fair Districts amendments.

But consultant Pat Bainter says his emails and other documents in the case are private. He wants the records involving his consulting firm Data Targeting sealed so he can appeal to the US Supreme Court.

So, Florida's justices gave Bainter just 10 days to pursue an appeal. In the order, they say the public’s right to view the documents has been delayed long enough and seem skeptical that the high court will hear Bainter’s appeal.

The documents are scheduled for release December 1st.