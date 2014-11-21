© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Corrine Brown Ranking Democrat on Veterans Affairs Committee

By WMFE Staff
Published November 21, 2014 at 10:09 AM EST
corrine

A Veterans’ group is calling on the House Veterans Affairs committee to expand the healthcare choices available to veterans.

Florida congresswoman Corrine Brown has been reappointed ranking member of the House of Veterans Affairs Committee.

Dan Caldwell is the Legislative Director for Concerned Veterans of America.

Caldwell says both Brown and Chairman Jeff Miller need to focus on certain issues to help the VA.

“They need to build upon some of the legislation they passed this summer, particularly making it easier to fire bad employees and expand healthcare choices for veterans so they can have more healthcare choices in the private sector.”

Brown took the position after Representative Tim Walz became ineligible because of technicalities.

Concerned Veterans does not support Brown being the representative.

