Gov. Scott, Other Statewide GOP Incumbents Win Reelection

Governor Rick Scott will remain Florida’s governor. Unlike those of other incumbent winners, Scott’s victory only narrowly overcomes his opponent – and a mandatory recount.

It was a short election night for most victorious incumbents – but Governor Rick Scott was the exception. It was almost November 5th when enough precincts had reported to declare he’d won the tight race.

Eventually, Scott took the stage, praising the team that helped get him elected, and paying tribute to his lieutenant governor, Carlos Lopez Cantera. Scott had this message for his supporters: “Our work is not done until every family, like the one I grew up in, that struggled to make ends meet, can get a great job, raise a family and have a shot at the dream of America.”

For his part, Crist called for an emergency motion to keep polls open in Broward County. He claimed voting problems, but a judge turned down his request.

Later, talk of a recount surfaced as the vote count pushed toward the half-percent margin that would trigger one.

In the end, Crist conceded: “As you know for me, it’s never really been about right verses left. It’s really been about right verses wrong. And, I hope as Floridians, as we go forward, we can focus on that and work together.”

Attorney General

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi will keep her seat as well after securing about 55 percent of the vote. Democratic challenger George Sheldon has lost by more than 10 percentage points, and Libertarian Will Wohlsifer comes away with about three percent of the vote.

Bondi’s campaign was much better funded than that of former state Representative Sheldon. She’s been in the spotlight lately as Florida and other states seek judicial rulings on same-sex marriage.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Republican Adam Putnam will remain Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture. He takes home more than 58 percent of the vote to Democrat Thaddeus Thad Hamilton’s 41.

Putnam won the post in 2011 after spending a decade in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Chief Financial Officer

Like his fellow Republicans in statewide races, state CFO Jeff Atwater keeps his seat – but by a smaller margin. His victory over Democrat Will Rankin is by a spread of about eight percent.

Atwater had campaigned across the state on an “It’s Your Money” tour. He vows to save voters money by targeting financial fraud.