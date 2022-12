The Federal Reserve Bank announced last week that it’s going to put the brakes on quantitative easing. "QE" is a practice aimed at helping the US economy recover that’s been in place since the Great Recession.

This week, economic analyst Hank Fishkind explains quantitative easing to 90.7’s Matthew Peddie – how it works, why the Fed is calling it off, and what effect its end will have on our wallets.