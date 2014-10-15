Latino Voters Focused on Economy

The biggest issue concerning Central Florida Latinos today is the economy.

That’s according to the libertarian leaning Libre Initiative, which held a forum on Economic Development in the Hispanic Community Wednesday.

The panel at Valencia College's Kissimmee campus was headlined by former Governor of Puerto Rico, Luis Fortuno- and also featured Daniel Garza, the executive director of the Libre Initiative.

Garza says with the election just weeks away, voters are focused on the economy.

“You know, all issues are Latino issues, but especially when it comes to issues of the economy: business startups and the opportunities that our young kids are going to get," says Garza.

"I think this is going to continue to be a conversation that is going to be at the forefront.”

Garza says some of the challenges facing Hispanic start-ups include negotiating the maze of regulation and licensing- and getting access to capital.

He says the Libre initiative will lobby whoever is the next governor of Florida to cut unnecessary regulation.