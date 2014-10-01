© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Charlie Crist's Education Plan

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 1, 2014 at 5:07 AM EDT
Charlie Crist meets with Hispanic community leaders in Orlando.
The 2014 midterm election is about a month away. Florida’s gubernatorial race is close in the polls and garnering national attention.

Current Governor Rick Scott faces former governor and Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist in November.

Each has been touring the state and working on gaining support from Florida voters. They’ve made education a key issue for this election.

Charlie Crist spoke with 90.7’s Matthew Peddie on his plans for Florida’s education system if he’s elected.

ArchivesCharlie CristEducationelection 2014
