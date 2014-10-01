Charlie Crist's Education Plan

The 2014 midterm election is about a month away. Florida’s gubernatorial race is close in the polls and garnering national attention.

Current Governor Rick Scott faces former governor and Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist in November.

Each has been touring the state and working on gaining support from Florida voters. They’ve made education a key issue for this election.

Charlie Crist spoke with 90.7’s Matthew Peddie on his plans for Florida’s education system if he’s elected.