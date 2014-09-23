Fishkind Commentary: Politics Versus Florida’s Budget, Part 2

As Florida’s gubernatorial race heats up, both incumbent Republican Rick Scott and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are vowing to make changes if elected that would likely end up increasing state expenses.

Last week in part one of our discussion on the politics of budgeting, economic analyst Hank Fishkind examined the recently-released state budget outlook for 2015, saying what looks like a surplus on paper could turn out to be a shortfall. That would make any proposed new spending difficult, if not impossible.

But there’s a way to bridge the financial gap, Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Creston as we wrap up our talk about the politics of budgeting, and, he says, it would not mean raising taxes.