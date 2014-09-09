Fishkind Commentary | Two Reasons Floridians Should Care About International Trade

The Federal Aviation Administration delays a low-cost international airline’s application to connect Orlando to a handful of European cities, and Republicans in the U.S. Congress consider letting funding lapse for the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

What do these national policy decisions have in common – and perhaps more importantly, how could they both end up directly affecting Central Florida’s economy?

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind maps out the short path between these international trade issues now on the table and the wallet now in your pocket.