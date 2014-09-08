© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
National Education Association President Elect Talks Common Core Standards

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 8, 2014 at 5:26 AM EDT

Lee County become the first Florida County to opt-out of standardized testing last month. The decision was reversed by the same school board shortly after, but the gesture resonated with opponents of the national academic standard program.

Each state is responsible for determining if schools are adhering to standard. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne spoke with National Educational Association President Elect Lily Garcia about Florida’s efforts.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
