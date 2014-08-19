© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
State's Tourism Agency Touts Visitor Increase

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 19, 2014 at 11:49 AM EDT

24 million tourists visited Florida in the second quarter of 2014.

According to the state’s tourism promotion agency, Visit Florida, that’s a 3% increase from this time last year.

Of the 24 million tourists who visited from April to June  2.8 million came from overseas and just over a million from Canada.

Visit Florida says it’s the biggest second quarter visitation ever.

In the second quarter of 2013, just over 23 million tourists came to the Sunshine state.

Governor Rick Scott has set a goal of 100 million visitors per year to the Florida, and he’s pushed for the state to invest more in promoting Florida as a tourism destination.

Last year just under 60 million tourists visited Central Florida.

Matthew Peddie
