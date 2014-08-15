Regional Unemployment Continues Climb, Now 6.3 Percent

Metro Orlando’s unemployment rate continues to climb. Today’s report from the state shows it was 6.3 percent in July, up from 5.9 the previous month. That means it’s now higher than the national and state rate of 6.2 percent.

Central Florida’s unemployment rate has been rising since April when it was 5.4 percent, but it’s now a full point lower than a year ago. Today’s report also shows the total numbers of jobs in Florida is down from last month but up from July 2013.

See the full report at http://lmsresources.labormarketinfo.com/library/press/release.pdf