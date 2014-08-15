© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Regional Unemployment Continues Climb, Now 6.3 Percent

By WMFE Staff
Published August 15, 2014 at 11:11 AM EDT
DEO logo from floridajobs.org
DEO logo from floridajobs.org

Metro Orlando’s unemployment rate continues to climb.  Today’s report from the state shows it was 6.3 percent in July, up from 5.9 the previous month. That means it’s now higher than the national and state rate of 6.2 percent.

Central Florida’s unemployment rate has been rising since April when it was 5.4 percent, but it’s now a full point lower than a year ago.  Today’s report also shows the total numbers of jobs in Florida is down from last month but up from July 2013.

See the full report at http://lmsresources.labormarketinfo.com/library/press/release.pdf

 

Tags
ArchivesCentral Florida NewsFloridaOrlando
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details