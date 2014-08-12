© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Commentary | Checking the Math on Healthcare Costs

By WMFE Staff
Published August 12, 2014 at 7:18 AM EDT
Recent analysis from the state shows healthcare premiums under the Affordable Care Act could rise in Florida, but White House analysis of the same data shows out-of-pocket costs could drop.  90.7 Economic Analyst Hank Fishkind sorts through the numbers with 90.7’s Amy Kiley.  He starts with the larger question, not of healthcare premiums, but of healthcare costs.  You can hear his commentaries on the Central Florida economy every Tuesday morning at 7:33.

