Crist Opens Office in Orlando, Pledges Education Support

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 31, 2014 at 8:21 AM EDT
Charlie Crist and running mate Annette Taddeo-Goldstein hold a rally outside their new campaign office in Orlando. WMFE, Brendan Byrne.

Charlie Crist opened his first gubernatorial campaign office in Orlando on Wednesday. Crist, along with his running mate Annette Taddeo-Goldstein, addressed a crowd of supporters outside the headquarters on education

The Crist for Governor campaign office is on the corner of Alafaya and Colonial, just across the street from the University of Central Florida.

Crist promised supporters if elected he would increase Bright Future scholarships for state college education.

The office sits in State House Representative Joe Saunders’ district and he says the choice to open the offices near the University of Central Florida show the commitment the campaign has to education.

"For the Crist campaign to identify this area, my district, a district that has one of the highest density of colleges and universities in the state in one house district as a place where they need to do work I think it’s smart and it tells us that these issues really matter to people right now," says Saunders

In recent political advertisements, Crist has taken aim at Rick Scott for cutting back on bright futures.

Charlie Crist faces Nan Rich in the Democratic primary on August 26.

