© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Making Math And Microscopes More Accessible

By NPR Staff
Published April 12, 2014 at 5:09 PM EDT

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Watson tells guest host Tess Vigeland about Cedric Villani, a successful mathematician with a stylish flair that's given him the moniker "The Lady Gaga of Mathematics." Though he's made big discoveries and earned a prestigious Fields Medal, he's on a mission to make math more accessible.

They also discuss a scientist who is developing light-weight, 50-cent microscopes with hopes to open the door for better testing and science education in developing countries.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
NPR Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details