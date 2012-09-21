© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Woman Who Popularized Fresco Of Jesus Wants A Cut

Published September 21, 2012 at 7:22 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. She didn't ruin that artwork, she just made it famous. Celia Gimenez made headlines when, as you may recall, she retouched a Spanish church's ancient fresco of Jesus. She couldn't stop her unauthorized work and people were appalled when they saw the repainted face. This seeming catastrophe captured so much attention, though, that a Spanish TV network says tourists are coming to see the painting. The church is selling tickets. Now, Ms. Gimenez has hired a lawyer to see if she deserves a cut. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

