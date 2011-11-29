British Film Archive Discovers Lost Disney Short

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Before Mickey Mouse, there was Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. A British film archive has discovered a short animated film created by a young Walt Disney. It was one of about 26 featuring Oswald. "Hungry Hobo" screened in 1928. It did not make a star out of the rabbit, though he became a prototype for the mouse who did go on to stardom. This Oswald cartoon sat on the shelf for decades and is now up for auction. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.