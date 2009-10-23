Looking Back On 'Wild Things' With Maurice Sendak

Author and illustrator Maurice Sendak's classic children's book Where the Wild Things Are is a perennial favorite.

It won the Caldecott Medal as the "most distinguished picture book of the year" in 1964, and was adapted into an opera two decades later. (Sendak earned his stripes as a designer on the opera production, working on the sets and costumes for the premiere production.) Now, Where The Wild Things Are comes to the big screen, directed by Spike Jonze.

Sendak's other children's books include In The Night Kitchen and Outside Over There.

This broadcast includes excerpts from 1986, 1993, and 2003.

