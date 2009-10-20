Marathon Deaths Spark Questions

Last weekend, three runners died during a half-marathon in Detroit. All three were reported to be healthy, and two of them were young.

Michele Norris talks to Dr. E. Lee Rice, medical director of the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and the Lifewellness Institute. Rice says there are more people running marathons than ever before, and it is inevitable that we will hear about more runners dying due to sheer numbers. But over all, he says, it's more likely that running saves more lives than ends them.

