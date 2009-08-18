Alex Jones On 'Losing The News,' And Why It Matters

Newspapers are in trouble, and many Web sites, blogs and cable news shows have opinionated hosts at the helm. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Alex Jones talks about his book, Losing the News, and the crisis facing impartial reporting.

"For over a century," Jones writes, "Americans have had as a birthright a remarkably good — though far from perfect — core of reported news that is as essential to our freedom as the Constitution itself. But the times we live in trigger an unsettling cascade of questions about journalism and news."

He says that the outcome of the ongoing news and information revolution will be critical in shaping the nation in years to come.

Jones is the director of Harvard's Shorenstein Center on the Press, Politics and Public Policy. He co-authored The Patriarch: The Rise and Fall of the Bingham Dynasty and The Trust:The Private and Powerful Family Behind The New York Times.

