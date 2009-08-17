© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Thirty Years Of Love And Loss In 'A Happy Marriage'

Published August 17, 2009 at 11:42 AM EDT

Rafael Yglesias' novel is inspired by his wife, Margaret, who died in 2004. A Happy Marriage spans their 30-year relationship, from their courtship to her battle with cancer. Despite the title, Yglesias' largely autobiographical novel offers a candid portrayal of the challenges of life lived together.

Yglesias is author of nine novels and several screenplays, including the screenplays for Death and the Maiden and Les Miserables. A Happy Marriage is his first novel in 13 years.

