The Politics, Power Players Of Health Care Reform

Fresh Air
Published July 16, 2009 at 4:02 PM EDT

The New Republic senior editor Jonathan Cohn discusses power players of health care reform, including the insurance lobby, the pharmaceutical lobby, the American Medical Association and Congress.

Cohn is the author of Sick: The Untold Story of America's Health Care Crisis — and the People Who Pay the Price, in which he makes a case for universal health care coverage through a government-regulated, single-payer system. He writes about health care for The New Republic's blog The Treatment.

