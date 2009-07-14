© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Investigative Journalist Probes CIA Secrets

Fresh Air
Published July 14, 2009 at 5:12 PM EDT

Investigative journalist Jane Mayer discusses a secret CIA counterterrorism program designed to assassinate senior al-Qaida terrorists.

The program was never fully put into action, but word of its parameters was withheld from Congress — reportedly on direct orders from then-Vice President Dick Cheney.

A staff writer for The New Yorker, Mayer wrote about new CIA chief Leon Panetta last month in "The Secret History: Can Leon Panetta move the CIA forward without confronting its past?"

Mayer is also the author of the book The Dark Side: The Inside Story of How the War on Terror Turned Into a War on American Ideals.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details