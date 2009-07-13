© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Surprisingly Social Gray Whale

Fresh Air
Published July 13, 2009 at 10:48 AM EDT

Off the coast of Baja, California, scientists find gray whales are uncharacteristically social with humans, even allowing their faces, mouths and tongues to be massaged as they bump up beside boats.

Journalist Charles Siebert wrote about the phenomena in the July 8 issue of The New York Times Magazine. The article, "Watching Whales Watching Us," explains that relations between humans and the Pacific gray whale have been historically spotty. After being hunted nearly to extinction more than 150 years ago — and again in the 1900s — the gray whale has rebounded in population faster than any other whale species.

Behavioral and wildlife biologist Dr. Toni Frohoff also joins the show. She has studied marine mammal behavior for more than 20 years and is the director and co-founder of TerraMar Research and the Trans-Species Institute of Learning. Frohoff is co-author of the book Dolphin Mysteries: Unlocking the Secrets of Communication.

Siebert's new book, The Wauchula Woods Accord: Toward A New Understanding of Animals, details his encounters with Roger a retired former circus chimp, who lived at the Center for Great Apes in Florida and preferred the company of humans to chimps.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details