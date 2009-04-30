© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Expert: In Emergency, Rational Behavior Inevitable

Published April 30, 2009 at 4:00 PM EDT

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that a flu pandemic in the U.S. could cost as much as $675 billion — much of that due to fear and confusion.

Dr. Sandro Galea, director of the Center for Global Health at the University of Michigan and a professor of Epidemiology at the University's School of Public Health, says, in general, at the beginning of events such as the swine flu outbreak there is confusion, which quickly gives way to rational behavior.

