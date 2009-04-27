© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Talking 'Tyson' With Filmmaker James Toback

Fresh Air
Published April 27, 2009 at 12:11 PM EDT

In his new documentary, called simply Tyson, filmmaker James Toback turns his camera on Mike Tyson — the controversial former heavyweight boxing champion. Tyson, infamous for taking a bite out of Evander Holyfield's ear in 1997 — and for his 1992 rape conviction — talks directly to Toback's camera, telling his own story in between excerpts of archival footage from his life and career.

Toback, the screenwriter behind Bugsy and director of films including Two Girls and a Guy, has been Tyson's friend since the boxer was 19 years old; Tyson premiered in 2008 at the Cannes Film Festival, and opened in the U.S. April 24.

